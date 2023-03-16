US Rep. Lois Frankel protests proposed 6-week abortion ban in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., is holding a news conference Thursday morning to defend access to reproductive care in Florida, where legislation seeks to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Frankel is speaking at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in downtown West Palm Beach.

The Florida lawmaker will be joined by former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., and Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

SB 300, filed by state Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, would make performing an abortion after six weeks a third-degree felony. A companion bill, HB 7, was introduced by state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, in the Florida House.

Both bills provide exceptions in cases of rape and incest, if "the gestational age of the fetus is not more than 15 weeks as determined by the physician."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he would support the legislation.