Young voters, social media could play key role in upcoming election

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Many eyes are now turning to the younger generation ahead of this upcoming election as young people could make up a large number of those casting ballots this year in Palm Beach County and across Florida.

According to data from Voterrecords.com, 18 to 30 year-olds make up the largest number of registered voters in Palm Beach County, and the second largest in the state.

NewsChannel 5 talked to many students at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Almost all of them said they’re registered and plan to vote. As for who they’ll vote for, it’s a question that could depend on the feed from their phones.

“A lot of the campaigns, especially in this cycle, have finally realized they need to focus a lot of their time, a lot of their money, and a lot of their ads on social media,” said WPTV Political Analyst, Brian Crowley.

PBAU students told us a similar story.

“A lot of influencers were encouraging us to vote, and that kept reminding me, I kept forgetting to register but then I was like, 'alright, I'll register,” said Jay Alilin, a PBAU sophomore.

Sophomore student, Ally Boughton, agreed.

“In high school, people used to get stickers when they voted and they’d post it on social media,” said Boughton. “I think that helped a lot of them to want to vote.”

The sophomore students aren’t the only ones looking to social media pages for guidance before casting a ballot.

“It’s honestly where I get most of my news” said senior, Joanna Zein-Eldin.

“That’s how I knew that election time was coming around,” said freshman, Jack Hawkins.

“I think social media is enormously influential for younger voters,” said Crowley.

In turn, Crowley said the influence these young voters have on the election will rely on how many actually cast a ballot, and for which party.

“There is this assumption that younger voters tend to be liberal, there is some truth to that but it’s far from an absolute,” said Crowley. “So, the question remains, who will do a better job of turning out their younger voters?”

It’s an election outcome registered voters at PBAU told us they want a say in.

"I was actually just filling out my by-mail ballot,” said freshman, Elly Judy.

Crowley said in 2018, when Governor Ron DeSantis first ran for election, people aged 50 and over made up 62 percent of the vote. The other 38 percent were over 40 years old. Crowley said he’s interested to see what happens now four years later, especially with student debt, the cost of living, and abortion all on the ballot.