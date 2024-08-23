Who is the Democrat challenging Rep. Brian Mast on the environment?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At 25 years old, Thomas Witkop works at a non-profit resource center in Jupiter that serves day laborers in his family.

Witkop, who grew up in Washington, DC's Maryland suburbs, is also the youngest congressional nominee in the United States. After running unopposed in Tuesday's primary for the Democratic nomination, Witkop will face four-term Republican Congressman Brian Mast for a chance to represent Florida's 21st district.

"We need some perspective to bring new ideas, new approaches," Witkop told WPTV's Jamie Ostroff in an interview. "My most important issue is waterways and the environment, and that's why we are so fired up about what's going on at (Jonathan Dickinson) Park right now."

Since plans to build golf courses inside Jonathan Dickinson State Park were revealed as part of a statewide initiative to add recreational activities to state parks, Mast has spoken out against those plans and sent two letters to Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Acquisition and Restoration Council, which is overseeing the initiative.

A letter signed by Mast, Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL), along with state and local elected officials on the treasure coast Friday, Mast called the Council's plan to hold a public comment period about the project on a weekday afternoon "absolutely ridiculous."

"I'd call it a middle finger to the community," Mast told WPTV. "I don't think it matters whether people like golf or don't like golf. You can like golf all you want, but you can still really appreciate that you have a wilderness in the middle of your concrete jungle. And I think that's something that we all appreciate here."

While the Democrat challenging Mast for his seat in Congress may agree on this, Witkop took aim at Mast's voting record on Capitol Hill.

"He talks about the waterways and our environment constantly, but then goes back to Washington and votes against them with things like repealing the Clean Water Restoration Rule," Witkop said. "I will always vote to help the EPA protect our waterways and our state parks like this one-- and our national parks-- and allow the EPA to provide appropriations and funds to make it so that there isn't pressure to build golf courses on something like JD Park."

"This isn't about politics," Mast said. "This isn't about a Republican, a Democrat, an independent, a non-voter. I look at it as, here's the challenge we have to overcome. How do we win the fight on the battlefield?"

Friday's letter from the elected officials requested moving the meeting to a larger venue and a more convenient time for working residents and those who live out-of-state during the summer.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection posted on Facebook that the meeting has been moved from Tuesday to the week of Sept. 2.