What is Amendment 5 and would it help Florida homeowners?

As election day nears, Florida voters are taking a closer look at what's on the ballot.

One of the ballot measures is Amendment 5, which could give you a break from your property taxes.

"Food prices have gone up, and everything has gone up in general. So every little dime and penny counts," said Deshaun Levy, a West Palm homeowner.

If approved, Amendment 5 would tie part of your homestead exemption to a yearly inflation rise. If inflation goes up, so would the exemption.

"Amendment 5 is an expansion of the second Homestead Exemption," said Dorothy Jacks, the Palm Beach County property appraiser.

So, how big of a break are we talking about?

We asked Jacks and the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser's office.

"If we were to calculate it this year, about $40 more in Palm Beach County," said Jacks.

More money in your pocket could mean less money in city and county coffers.

"It would cost cities and counties millions of dollars in revenue. Those city and county officials are like, look, our residents still want us to hire and pay police and fire. They still want roads, and they still want parks and libraries, and we still have to provide those things," said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

It's a potential trade-off that you will have the final say on come Election Day.