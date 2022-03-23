Two major runoff races for mayors in Palm Beach County called

JUPITER, Fla. — Two pivotal mayors’ race in Palm Beach county took place as runoff elections.

In Jupiter, Jim Kuretski, a longtime town council member, said he believes his experience and vision for the town got him across the finish line.

Kuretski beat out Ilan Kaufer, a fellow council member. The newly named mayor said he didn’t host a watch party, but instead spent time with family and went around town picking up his campaign signs.

He said his goal was always to maintain the quality of life Jupiter has for raising a family and to get to work on day one.

“We have something in Jupiter that many of us feel is we are uniquely Jupiter,” said Kuretski. “I think that the way the public turned out in this election, it was a mandate. It was a mandate of do we want to be as our vision has been to be uniquely Jupiter? Or do we want to become more like Palm Beach Gardens and West Palm Beach? The public really came out to send a message.”

In Riviera Beach, incumbent Mayor Ronnie Felder faced Billie Brooks, a former councilwoman. Felder maintained his position as mayor. He said his vision for Riviera Beach is to build on what’s been accomplished in the last three years.

“We have an affordable housing crisis that we need to address,” he said. “We have a public safety issue that we are going to address and to create small businesses in our city. So those are the three things I am going to be focused on in my first 100-day plan, that we are going to be putting together in the next couple days.”

