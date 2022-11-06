Storms could impact Election Day voters

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With the potential for severe weather in Palm Beach County Tuesday, there's a push for voters to get to the polls for Early Voting.

As of Sunday evening, nearly 33% of Palm Beach County registered voters have cast their ballots early.

Some voters told WPTV they were trying to stay out of the rain.

"I just thought, it's going to be a messy day with a lot of rain, and I didn't want to get out in it if I didn't have to."

Political analyst Brian Crowley said storms could impact one party more than the other.

"If it rains a lot on Election Day, it could impact Republicans a little more than Democrats," Crowley said. "Because Republicans tend to vote more on Election Day than Democrats do. But it also will depend on what regions of the state get hit hard."

Crowley also said the impact storms could have on the Gubernatorial race might be minimal, as long as the predictions prove true.

"If Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio have the kinds of leads that polls are suggesting, then heavy rain on Tuesday may not have that big of an impact on them because they have that margin to help protect them going in."

Polls for Early Voting close at 7 p.m. Sunday.

