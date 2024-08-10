Starting today, early voting is underway in South Florida. Where you can go to cast your ballot

Voters can cast their ballots for multiple local and statewide races ahead of Election Day on Aug. 20.

During early voting, voters may cast their ballots at any early voting location. Voters can also drop off their ballots at any early voting location.

On Election Day, voters will need to vote in their own precinct.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said it’s all about making your voices heard.

“For the primary, you’re choosing who is going to be on your general election ballot, so it’s very important to get out and do those votes,” said Sartory Link.

The dates and times for early voting vary by county.

Palm Beach County, Aug. 10-18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 10-18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Martin County, Aug. 10-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 10-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Lucie County, Aug. 10-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 10-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Okeechobee County, Aug. 10-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 10-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Indian River County, Aug. 10-17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters will need a valid photo and signature ID to cast a ballot.