President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump to campaign in South Florida ahead of midterm elections

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Election Day is just eight days away. The decisions voters make at the ballot box will decide who holds office everywhere, from the state capital to Capitol Hill.

With Election Day looming, South Florida will be in the political eye this week. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are making last-minute South Florida campaign stops to boost their party's candidates ahead of the midterm election.

Biden plans to campaign for Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor, and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is challenging Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, on Tuesday in Miami Gardens. Trump is also set to stump for Rubio on Sunday in Miami.

It's unclear if Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to attend as he could be Trump's potential 2024 rival for the Republican presidential nomination if both men run.

The state now has close to 14.5 million registered voters, up 21.5% from the 2012 election. Both parties have increased their numbers over the decade, but the number of registered Republicans has increased much faster.

Early voting in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties ends Nov. 6. Early voting ends Nov. 5 in Martin, Okeechobee and Indian River counties.