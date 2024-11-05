Sheriff Ric Bradshaw on what they're doing to keep people safe on Election Night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're headed to the polls or watch parties tonight, you will see heavy police presence especially around the Convention Center.

WPTV's Christy Waite is on the scene along Okeechobee Boulevard, where law enforcement is out in full force.

There are multiple agencies that are controlling the traffic flow. In fact, my photographer and I were asked to leave the area for security reasons.

Security is tight and it's causing some traffic delays. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw tell us that safety is their top priority.

"We want people who want to protest to be safe, but if things look like they are getting out of hand we are going to stop it very quick," he said.

"This is a high-security event with a lot of people," said Michael Jachles with the West Palm Beach Police Department. "We have all hands on deck and we are prepared, we are ready and we want everyone to have a fun and safe time."

The police department also wants to remind residents to use their free app called SaferWatch. If you see something suspicious you can send it in through the app and law enforcement will be notified.