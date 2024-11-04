Barricades go up around Palm Beach County Convention Center ahead of Election Day

The city of West Palm Beach began implementing heightened security measures before Election Day.

On Monday morning, barricades started going up in front of the Palm Beach County Convention Center, where former President Donald Trump will be holding a watch party on Tuesday night.

"I'm keenly aware that the eyes of the world will be focused on West Palm Beach this week, particularly election night, because of the decision of the former president to hold an election night event here," West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said during a Sunday press conference. "We want our residents and visitors of our city to know they are safe at West Palm Beach."

Region C Palm Beach County What you need to know about Election Day road closures, heightened security Samantha Roesler

This will impact traffic in downtown West Palm Beach until 6 a.m. Tuesday, as Okeechobee Boulevard will have up to two eastbound lanes closed from Parker to Rosemary avenues for the placement of security barriers and fencing.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, three eastbound lanes are scheduled to remain open, down from four, for the duration of the event. Sidewalk access on the south side of Okeechobee Boulevard from Parker to Rosemary will be blocked.

Police suggested avoiding the area around the Convention Center unless absolutely necessary. Drivers are urged to use Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard to the north and Belvedere Road to the south for east-west routes.