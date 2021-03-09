Results of March 9, 2021, Palm Beach County municipal elections

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities cast their ballots Tuesday in races ranging from mayor to commissioner.

Elections were held in Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Haverhill, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Pahokee, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, South Bay, Tequesta and West Palm Beach.

Voters elected new mayors in Lake Worth Beach and Lantana, one of three mayoral elections in Palm Beach County.

The most contentious mayoral election was in Delray Beach, where incumbent Shelly Petrolia defeated challenger Tracy Caruso by a narrow margin.

Miranda Christian/WPTV Campaign signs for incumbent Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia and challenger Tracy Caruso are on display near City Hall, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

In Lake Worth Beach, former city attorney Betty Resch soundly defeated three-term incumbent Pam Triolo to become the next mayor.

Another incumbent went down in Lantana, where Robert Hagerty defeated longtime Mayor David Stewart. Hagerty, who is a former police officer, upended Stewart, who has been mayor for 21 years.

Belle Glade, Lake Worth Beach, Ocean Ridge, Pahokee, South Bay and West Palm Beach voters decided on commissioners, while voters in Boca Raton, Haverhill, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach and Tequesta elected council members.

There were also ballot questions in Boca Raton, Briny Breezes, Riviera Beach and Juno Beach.

