Watch Now

Elections Local

Actions

REMINDER: Today is the last day to early vote in Palm Beach County

Early voting ended on Saturday Nov. 2 in Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River counties
PBC early voting
WPTV
Early voting sites are open 7am-7pm on Sunday, Nov. 3 in Palm Beach County
PBC early voting
Posted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday, Nov. 3 is the last day to early vote in Palm Beach County, early voting sites are open from 7am-7pm.

Early voting began on Oct. 21 at 26 different voting sites. 59% of voters in Palm Beach County have either mailed in their ballot or chosen to vote early.

Early voting ended Saturday, Nov. 2 in Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River counties.

If you are waiting to vote on Tuesday, Election Day, you must vote in your designated precinct and bring a photo ID. Polls open Tuesday 7am-7pm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV DMA Congressional District Map