Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office urging hundreds to check status of mail-in ballot

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of Palm Beach County voters have less than 24 hours to send in their signature affidavit forms to cure their ballot.

The Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said thousands of ballots either could not be certified or were not signed when they received them. However, they've been working around the clock to make sure those votes are counted, despite a hurricane closing majority of county offices.

"The county made the decision to close all of their buildings," Link said. "We had to make a special request and work through the insurance department, work through the administrative department, the facilities department to be granted the request to stay open at our main office."

Danielle Seat

The state issued their offices a two-day extension due to Hurricane Nicole.

"We needed to be able to continue processing all of these cure affidavits and also give voters the opportunity to get in and turn them in if they needed to," she said.

As of Friday afternoon, Link said they were still waiting on nearly 1,400 signature affidavits to be returned. Forms need to be returned by Nov. 11.

Track the status of your mail-in ballot here.

Voters would have been contacted by the Supervisor of Elections Office, and would need to send the form by fax, in-person, or email. Voters can use their phone to take a photo of the form.