Palm Beach County State Attorney Alexcia Cox declares victory, avoids recount

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When some overnight votes were tabulated, Democratic candidate Alexcia Cox's lead over Republican Sam Stern grew, making it easy for her to declare victory.

"This was a hard-fought race," Cox responded at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

It was a race that ended with a lot of uncertainty on election night despite the joy at a victory party, where her supporters danced and partied after what appeared to be a 2,300 vote victory.

But at the time, Cox’s lead was so slim that if her opponent picked up the few outstanding votes, it could force a recount.

The day after, with a lead that swelled to 5,800 votes, and victory assured, she turned her focus towards running the office and assuring the public that she'll be a tough prosecutor.

WATCH: Alexcia Cox speaks at Wednesday press conference

Alexcia Cox State Attorney press conference

"It's telling that law enforcement backed me,” said Cox, a longtime prosecutor. “That resounded with the voters despite the negative ads, despite the disinformation that was being spread. Voters listened, and they realized that I was the best choice and that I'm the best person to keep the community safe."

Her opponent Sam Stern did not concede on election night.

He told me he preferred to wait until all mail-in ballots were received and counted.

But after Cox's new conference, Stern texted me: "It appears that Ms. Cox has won and I wish her success in leading the office."

Cox says she has two priorities: building a new management staff and convincing those who didn't vote for her that she'll be tough on crime.