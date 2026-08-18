Palm Beach County primary voter turnout on par with previous years, no major issues reported

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County primary voter turnout is running close to 20%, with no polling place or tabulator issues reported, according to Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.

Link said roughly 41,000 people had cast ballots as of late afternoon — a figure she described as consistent with previous years. She said she expected turnout to increase between 5 and 7 p.m. as voters leave work.

Her office reported yesterday that a number of poll workers had to cancel for various reasons. Link said replacement poll workers were found and trained immediately to prevent any disruption to the election process.

She is urging voters who have not yet gone to the polls to double-check their polling location before heading out.

"Because polling locations changed, partially because of redistricting this year, and partially because just sometimes polling location is under construction or things. So, we have a lot of people who have new polling locations, so we don't want them to go to the wrong one and then get frustrated," Link said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters who requested a vote-by-mail ballot and have not yet returned it have until 5 p.m. to drop it off at a branch office, or until 7 p.m. at the main office. Voters can also choose to skip the mail-in ballot and vote in person at their nearest polling place.

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