Marco Rubio holds rally for Jewish community and students at FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University welcomed in Florida Senator Marco Rubio to campus Thursday.

"Let’s go out and win this election so we can leave for our children what they deserve to inherit, the greatest nation in the history of the world,” said Rubio.

Rubio addressed multiple issues to students and members of the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC).

"Enforce our immigration laws, secure the boarder, produce more American oil, do things that will attract manufacturing," said Rubio. "Not give money to jurisdictions that refuse to enforce the laws and let criminals run loose."

After the rally, WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Rubio about the recent rise in reports of antisemitism in Florida and the nation.

“There’s such a large Jewish community here, antisemitism is top of mind, do you have any message do denounce any acts?" asked Lopez.

"Yeah, you should denounce it all. These are loons and crazies that are out there saying this stuff but it’s an ugly ancient poison that needs to be stamped out and condemned every time because it’s caused so much damage and suffering through our history,” said Rubio. "My law is the one that put into statute the agreement between the us and Israel on mutual aid defense so continue to do things like that.”

“I think it went great, we have great candidates across this nation. Marco is going to win big on Tuesday night,” said Barbara Feingold, the Florida Chair of the RJC, who helped organize Rubio’s event on campus.

“I support candidates that stand up to antisemitism," said Feingold. "They're engaged in the Jewish community they're very strong not just on antisemitism but on writing bills for the schools in Florida."

Also in the crowd were students from the university.

“While I might not be Jewish, people here today might not be Jewish, they know they stand against hate, and they can stand up for their fellow neighbors and advocate for what’s right,” said Pierce Kennamer the student body president at FAU.

Kennamer says this week the FAU Hillel Center welcomed students for a "Spread cream cheese, not hate" event where they handed students free bagels and over 500 students signed a pledge to combat antisemitism.

"We’re the next generation, we’re the up and comers and what we want America to look like and what we want our community to look like and what our universities look like and all those things it comes down to who you elect to put in office," said Kennamer.