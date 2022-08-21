Sunday is last day for early voting in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Time is almost up to make sure your ballot is cast ahead of the primaries set for Tuesday.

In our viewing area, only Palm Beach County is still offering early voting and that ends Sunday night.

"I came in and voted in less than 5 minutes," said voter Karina Ramirez.

Registered voters can cast their ballots on everything from Democratic governor nominees to school board seats.

"I'm looking for candidates that are willing to work on climate change," said Ramirez. "I am an environmentalist so that is my main reason for voting."

Inside there is new touch screen technology to make it easier to vote.

Voters can also make appointments to avoid long lines.

"Everything was fine," said voter Daniel Jackson. "I’m surprised it was that fast."

The Supervisor of Elections office is encouraging Palm Beach County voters to get out early. Voting early means you can go to any of the 21 locations but if you wait until Election Day, you have to vote at your precinct.

As of Sunday afternoon, almost 15% of the county's registered voters had cast their ballot.

"If you don't vote, don't complain," said voter Elizabeth Dodge. "If you don't get out and vote simply because you think it's just a primary and it's not important, you may have a very rude awakening come November."

Early voting wraps up on Sunday with polls closing at 7 p.m. The primary election is on Tuesday. On that day, you can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of all polling locations, click here.