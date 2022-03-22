Jupiter mayor's race down to final hours

JUPITER, Fla. — The hotly contested Jupiter mayor's race, which ended in a runoff between two of the three candidates, is now down to the wire.

Ilan Kaufer and Jim Kuretski, both town council members, said they've spent the better part of the past two weeks campaigning.

Kaufer and Kuretski commented that this is a battle for the heart and soul of Jupiter, balancing growth and the small-town feel.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 interviewed both candidates outside of separate polling locations.

"I think this election really reaffirmed my belief that we've got a great community, and we've got a lot of different viewpoints on a lot of issues," Kaufer said. "And I'm really hoping that as we move forward, we can come together and work together as a town and bring our community forward."

Kuretski also commented on the race.

"As a 21-year incumbent, I think I know what the people want, and this election is about whether I've fulfilled what they want, quite frankly," Kuretski said. "I have a record. I feel that the public is extremely energized. We have an extraordinarily special place in Jupiter and there's a lot of people that want us to keep it that way. We want to continue to distinguish ourselves as a place to live and raise a family, and we'll find out when the votes are in at the end of the day."

Kaufer said he's having a watch party at 7 p.m. at Jumby Bay in Abacoa. It's for family, to thank volunteers and is open to the public.

Kuretski said he's never had a party and doesn't plan on it. He'll quietly wait for the results.