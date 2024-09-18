Is USPS ready for the election? Post and elections officials at odds over mail's capability ahead of November

The US Postal Service says they will be ready to handle mail-in ballots, despite concerns from elections officials all over the country, as the election is just under seven weeks away.

On Sept. 11, The National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

That letter, which was written to represent elections officials in all 50 states, claims there has been inconsistent training within USPS, exceptionally long delivery times, and a jump in mail returned as undeliverable.

Then, earlier this week, DeJoy responded.

In his own letter, released this Monday, he claims USPS is in fact ready for November, training has been beefed up, and USPS is in constant contact with local officials.

We know how important it is for you to know your vote counts, so WPTV’s Victor Jorges looked into this, and got answers.

He spoke to the local supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County, Wendy Sartory Link.

When they spoke, Sartory Link shared she was not aware of conversations that led Florida’s Supervisor of Elections Travis Hart to sign the original letter to DeJoy but did say, voters in Palm Beach County had expressed frustrations with USPS.

“We did have voters who would call who we, they know that we sent out husband and wife, for example, at the same time and one spouse got it, the other one didn't,” said Sartory Link.

She said all voters who choose to cast their ballot by mail can track their progress using the free BallotTrax system.

Once you register, you’ll get notified when your ballot has been shipped, delivered, and received.

“If voters will do that, then I think that can sort of counteract any concerns they have with the post office because they'll know and they'll have plenty of time to address it,” she said.

She also mentioned a decrease in registered voters who want to vote by mail.

She said a recent change in law requires you to re-register or re-request your mail-in ballot.

