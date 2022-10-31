Indian River County voters asked to acquire, permanently preserve 'environmentally significant lands'

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Voters in Indian River County have said "yes" twice before when it comes to land preservation. Now, supporters are hoping the third time is also the charm.

A new question is on the ballot on Nov. 8 regarding land preservation.

Voters are deciding on whether to approve $50 million in bonds to buy environmentally-sensitive lands.

"[Approval] will really give the county an opportunity to acquire the last remaining lands important for wildlife habitat, for water resources, our drinking water and the Indian River Lagoon," Ken Grudens with the Indian River Land Trust said.

WPTV Ken Grudens is among the environmental advocates who support the measure on the ballot.

Many environmental groups are rallying behind this initiative, saying Indian River County isn't as congested as other Atlantic coastal counties in Florida because of this type of effort.

"Indian River County is special in that it's really not as developed as you see in other parts of the state," Grudens said. "It’s not by accident."

If the measure is approved by voters, a resident with a home valued at $250,000, would pay $44 annually.

A spokesman for the Indian River County Taxpayers Association said his group is not taking a formal position on this ballot question.

The Oslo Riverfront Conservation Area, which contains 440 acres, was purchased by the county in the last two decades after taxpayer approval.