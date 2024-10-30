How voters are reacting to Biden's 'garbage' comment 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden is coming to the defense of the Puerto Rican people, after a comedian’s racist joke at a Trump rally on Sunday.

The comedian called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage.

"They are good, decent, honorable people," said Biden during a Zoom call with the group Vote Latino on Tuesday.

But now President Biden is facing backlash, after this comment on the call.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” said Biden.

The comments causing a stir among voters.

"How would you interpret that quote?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"I took it as all Trump supporters," said Andrew Bedick, an independent voter.

WPTV "Not a good thing to say by either side, I guess," said Andrew Bedick. “I’ve heard people compare it to the Hillary deplorables quote.”

He said he watched Sunday's Trump Rally and video of Biden's comment.

Another independent voter is Kristen Silvi.

"What I think that he means by that is this movement that we see among MAGA Republicans, Trump Republicans, digging into their place of hate,” said Silvi.

President Biden took to X Tuesday night, posting that "garbage" is in reference to the "hateful rhetoric" by the comedian.

Former President Donald Trump on X called both Biden and Harris unfit to be president.

Trump also addressed the comment at his rally on Tuesday night.

“That's terrible. Remember Hillary? She said deplorable. That didn’t work out. Garbage I think is worse, right?” said Trump.

The controversy is plaguing the final stretch of both campaigns.

“We are days away from the election, what are your thoughts?” asked Lopez.

“For me, it didn’t make a difference and nothing is going to make a difference at this point," said Bedick.

He said he didn't vote for Harris or Trump.

“Do you feel like Biden’s comments are going to negatively affect the Democrats this election?” asked Lopez.

“No, I don’t,” said Silvi.