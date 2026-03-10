Election Day in Palm Beach County: Low turnout expected as residents raise concerns about housing, safety

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Voters across Palm Beach County headed to the polls Tuesday as 19 municipalities held elections, but turnout is expected to remain historically low.

WPTV spent the day visiting multiple polling locations and speaking with residents across West Palm Beach, where two City Commission seats are on the ballot.

WATCH BELOW: Election Day in Palm Beach County: Low turnout expected

Many of the people we spoke with were unaware that an election was even taking place.

"No!!" Abel Lopez said.

"No, I don't. I don't. I don't support the American government," Joshua Fasano said.

Data from previous elections shows that typically only 12 to 13% of voters show up to the polls on municipal election days in Palm Beach County.

Despite low engagement, residents raised a range of concerns that candidates in both contested races have made central to their campaigns — including parking, affordability, homelessness, and public safety.

"It has become unaffordable," Yahatta Gee said.

"The parking," Lopez said.

"There needs to be more charging stations for cellphones," Fasano said.

"It's pretty dangerous on the street with the homeless," one potential voter said.

In West Palm Beach District 1, incumbent Cathleen Ward faces challenger Martina Tate Walker. Ward has focused her campaign on safety, affordable housing and responsible growth.

"The North End historically had a lot of crime issues and we still have a lot of crime issues that we're dealing with," Ward said.

Tate Walker has campaigned on fighting homelessness and making downtown more family-friendly.

"You have over 4,000 or more children in Palm Beach County that are homeless. Cry out for those children," Walker said.

In West Palm Beach District 3, Christy Fox faces Roger Lee Jackson III. Fox has pushed community programs and smart growth.

"I was against the marina from the beginning, and I stood with you on that," Fox said.

Jackson has campaigned on safety, visibility, and support for residents.

"I'm a lifelong resident. I'm a veteran and a community leader," Jackson said.

Despite the issues residents say they care about, some told me they had no plans to vote.

"Absolutely not," Fasano said. "There's nobody you can call for help in any government."

Gee, however, had a message for those sitting out the election.

"Anybody who thinks my vote doesn't matter, your vote does matter, and it matters big, it really matters," Gee said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.