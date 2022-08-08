Early voting for primary election begins in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Early voting for the primary election began Monday in Palm Beach County.

There are 21 locations throughout the county for voters to cast their ballots between now and Aug. 21. Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Among the races being decided are the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, two countywide judicial races and four county school board seats.

WPTV's voter guide contains all the pertinent information that voters need to know before they cast their ballots, including where to find early voting locations.

Early voting on the Treasure Coast begins Saturday.