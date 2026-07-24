Palm Beach County District 6 commissioner candidates debate as voters weigh in on top concerns

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Republican candidates for Palm Beach County's District 6 commissioner seat — incumbent Sara Baxter and challenger Elizabeth Accomando — faced off in a long-awaited debate at Buena Vista Farms and Brewery.

I spent the night before and after the debate speaking with voters about what issues are most important to them. On top of traffic, property tax reform and the environment, one issue stood out.

WATCH: Voters tell WPTV what's most important to them

District 6 candidates debate ahead of August primary

"Growth and the development," Larry Chatzidakis said.

"For me, it's development," Steve Avila said.

While most in attendance had already made up their minds, I spoke with two voters who had previously been on the fence and solidified their picks Thursday.

Larry has lived in the district for 4 years.

"I think between the two candidates, Ms. Baxter has a bigger picture of her responsibility for county commission," Chatzidakis said.

Avila told me he used to work for Baxter, but has since changed his position.

"I'm unabashedly voting for Elizabeth Accomando," Avila said.

Though not everyone agreed on who is best to represent District 6, one thing united those in attendance — the sight of people coming together to participate in the civic process.

"It shows that people are interested, and in general, about their whole lives. It doesn't make any difference about your age or anything like that," Chatzidakis said.

Attendee Stephen Lavine also weighed in on the debate.

"I got a chance to see tonight both girls…both women in action," Lavine said.

The primary is on August 18th.

