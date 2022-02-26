Early voting begins in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY FLA. — Early voting for Palm Beach County residents began Saturday.

Eligible voters can vote at four different locations including the Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach, the Wells Recreation Community Center in Riviera Beach, Ezell Hester Community Center in Boynton Beach, and the Delray Beach Community Center.

Early voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 6.

Voters can make their voices heard ahead of time in the election for Florida House District 88 and 18 municipalities across the county.

“Usually the municipalities do not choose to have early voting but this time, because we have for House District 88, we’re allowing for all the municipalities to use the early voting as well,” said Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections. “So we’re hopeful because they have more opportunities to vote, especially in person, that that might help us to get a higher voter turnout.”

Voters can also vote by mail and drop off ballots at any of the four locations. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is Saturday, February 26.

Poll workers will be following all COVID-19 safety protocols and sanitizing booths throughout the day.

They are also offering express vote machines that will speed up the process and keep lines shorter.

Sartory Link said her office is committed to ensuring every vote counts and is secure.

She said voting is more than just our right, it’s a civic duty.

“Voting is a very precious right that we have in this country,” said Sartory Link. “It’s very important especially with the municipal elections which is what most of our elections are for this one. These are the laws that are going to affect your daily lives. This is what is happening in your city.”