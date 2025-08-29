Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Did you vote during the 2000 US presidential election? We want to hear from you!

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2000 file photo, Broward County, Fla. canvassing board member Judge Robert Rosenberg examines a challenged vote at the Broward County Emergency Operations Center in Plantation, Fla. The mere mention of the 2000 election unsettles people in Palm Beach County. The countys poorly designed butterfly ballot confused thousands of voters, arguably costing Democrat Al Gore the state, and thereby the presidency. Gore won the national popular vote by more than a half-million ballots. But George W. Bush became president after the Supreme Court decided, 5-4, to halt further Florida recounts, more than a month after Election Day. Bush carried the state by 537 votes, enough for an Electoral College edge, and the White House. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s history of election woes dates back to 2000, when it took more than five weeks for the state to declare Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush the victor over Vice President Al Gore, Democrat, by 537 votes, thus giving Bush the presidency.

Back then, punch-card ballots were punch lines. Photos of election workers using magnifying glasses to search for hanging chads and pregnant chads symbolized the painstaking process.

Post-election analysis has found that Palm Beach County's "butterfly ballot," designed by then-Supervisor of Elections Theresa LePore, may have misdirected several votes from Gore to third-party candidate Pat Buchanan, tipping Florida—and the election—to Bush.

Many voters in Palm Beach County were worried they may have cast a wrong vote, saying, they had intended to support Gore but might have instead mistakenly voted for Buchanan out of confusion with the way the ballot was constructed.

"I was trying to make the ballot so that it would be easier to read. If I were to put all the names on one page, the type font would have been small," LePore told WPTV's Tania Rogers back in 2018, reflecting on the 2000 election.

As we near the 25th anniversary of what has been described as the most notable debacle in voting history in Palm Beach County, we want to hear from you about your experience voting in the 2000 United States presidential election.

WPTV is working on a special that will air in November.

Fill out the form below to send us your thoughts and share your experience during the 2000 U.S. presidential election.

