Watch Now

Elections Local

Actions

Democrat Lois Frankel wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel advises calling the agency you may owe a debt to and see if you can delay payments.
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel
Posted
and last updated

Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday.

The compact 22nd District is located along the Gulf Coast and falls entirely within Palm Beach County.

Frankel, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, served seven terms in the Florida House of Representatives.

GET FULL ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Despite the strong Democratic lean of her district, Frankel's 2020 race ‚ which she won by 20 percentage points ‚ attracted wide interest because she faced a far-right Republican candidate.

Her 2022 and 2024 challenger, Republican Dan Franzese, was less controversial. The Associated Press declared Frankel the winner at 7:26 p.m. EST.

Get more Florida U.S. House Election Results Below:

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WPTV DMA Congressional District Map