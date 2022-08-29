Watch Now
Dan Franzese wins Republican primary by 130 votes after recount

Republican nominee for Florida's 22nd congressional district to face Democrat Lois Frankel in general election
Dan Franzese is the Republican nominee for Florida's 22nd congressional district and will face U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel in the general election in November.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 29, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Republican primary race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has been decided after a recount.

Dan Franzese edged out Deborah Adeimy by 130 votes, based on unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after a machine recount that took place Friday and Saturday.

Franzese had 11,972 votes (34.66%) compared to Adeimy's 11,842 votes (34.28%).

That means Franzese will take on U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., in the Nov. 8 general election.

According to the unofficial results, there were 20 overvotes and 861 undervotes. An overvote is when someone votes for more candidates than is allowed, while an undervote is when no vote is selected for a single-choice election.

The district, which covers a majority of southern Palm Beach County, leans heavily Democratic.

