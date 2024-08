The Associated Press has reported Dan Franzese winning the Republican nomination for Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

The unofficial vote count shows Franzese winning over 50% of the vote, while Andrew Gutmann and Debora Adeimy each earning around 25% of votes.

Franzese will face U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., for the second time in the November election after losing to her in 2022.

Click here to see the real-time election results for the Florida primary.