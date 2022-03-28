Dale Holness seeks to oust Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick from Congress

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dale Holness is running for Congress again.

The former Broward County mayor announced Saturday that he's seeking the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla.

Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Holness by just five votes in last year's special Democratic primary to replace the late Alcee Hastings.

"Families are hurting these days as the costs of everyday necessities — including housing, childcare, health care, gas and groceries — continue to rise, but wages fail to keep up," Holness said in a statement. "Our communities deserve a champion with experience and follow through to build a stronger, healthier future for all of us. Just as I've dedicated my career to improving lives and getting results for the people of South Florida, I will take that same drive to Congress to build lasting prosperity for all who call our incredible region home."

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick smiles during an election night party, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care company CEO, defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the special election to fill Florida's 20th Congressional District seat.

Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner in January to win the special general election in Florida's 20th congressional district, which includes portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties and is heavily Democratic.

Because she is serving the remainder of Hastings' term, Cherfilus-McCormick must be re-elected to retain the seat for a full two-year term.

The primary election will be held Aug. 22.