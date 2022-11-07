Charlie Crist makes final pitch to voters during campaign stop in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — During a campaign stop in Fort Pierce, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made a last pitch for votes.

He parked his bus on U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce and visited a local restaurant called the Swift Grill where he spoke to supporters.

Crist is looking for a good turnout in many Democratic areas.

Most polls have him trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis by more than 10 points, but there is no giving up in the Crist campaign.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) A voter prepares to cast her ballot at an early voting site on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Miami. Midterm elections are on Nov. 8.

"You show up and vote tomorrow, those of you who haven't yet, and if you have, encourage your family members who may haven't yet or the people you work with," Crist said. "Keep the faith, we're going to shock the world tomorrow night, and it's going to be more fun than you have ever seen."

Crist toured multiple locations in the state Monday, starting in Brevard County then to Fort Pierce, Fort Lauderdale and finally Tampa before Election Day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Boynton Beach where he touted his record for the last four years and attacked President Joe Biden.