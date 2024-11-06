Republican Brian Mast wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 21st Congressional District

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Republican Rep. Brian Mast won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday.

The 21st District falls along the state's eastern Treasure Coast and includes Port St. Lucie and Jupiter.

The district has become increasingly Republican, particularly in presidential elections, since Mast was first elected in 2016. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Army.

While in Afghanistan, Mast was wounded and had both of his legs amputated.

After joining Congress, he became the first lawmaker to open a satellite office in a Department of Veterans Affairs facility.

Mast released the following statement after securing victory in today’s election:

“I’m honored to once again have our community’s support to fight every day for a government that does one thing: puts Americans first.”

Click here to get real-time election results .

WATCH LIVE:

WPTV's previous coverage:

To the Point US Rep. Brian Mast seeks reelection to 21st Congressional District Scott Sutton