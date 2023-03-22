Donald Trump's plane remains at Palm Beach International Airport amid possible indictment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The scene around Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday was more quiet and relaxed than earlier in the week.

There is still no news from New York on a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"Who knows if it will even happen," Justin Nevarez of Boynton Beach, who held a Trump flag in the small parking area along Southern Boulevard, near Trump's home, said. "Being out here in West Palm Beach with the water, can't complain."

RELATED: Trump supporters gather along Southern Boulevard bridge

WPTV Justin Nevarez was among those near Mar-a-Lago on March 22, 2023, to show his support for former President Donald Trump.

Nevarez was one of just a handful of Trump supporters who were out there just after the lunch hour.

"As far as this postponed, or whatever, my support never gets postponed," Derek Arnold of Ocala said.

WPTV Derek Arnold of Ocala was near Mar-a-Lago on March 22, 2023, to show his support for Trump.

RELATED: Trump waits out grand jury as New York, Florida brace for protests

Over at Palm Beach International Airport, where Trump's plane is parked, workers were seen around the plane, but there were no signs of any hasty departure.

Trump has a scheduled campaign stop this weekend in Texas, and there were many photographers watching in case the plane makes an early departure for New York.