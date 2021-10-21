Watch
Donald Trump announces launch of his very own social media site

Former president seeks to compete with Big Tech companies after banning
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 06:49:21-04

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump says he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

RELATED: Trump's attorneys ask federal judge to restore his Twitter account

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its "TRUTH Social" app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook.

