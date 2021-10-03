Trump's attorneys ask federal judge to restore his Twitter account

Former president Donald Trump has asked a federal judge to restore his Twitter account.

On Friday, Donald Trump's attorneys filed a motion in the U.S. District court in Miami, seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter, saying the social media company is censoring Trump in violation of his first amendment rights.

Twitter banned the former president from their services after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building on January 6, citing concerns that he would incite further violence.

Trump has also been suspended from Facebook and Google's YouTube over similar concerns.

Before the ban, he had roughly 89-million followers on Twitter.

So far, Twitter has not commented on Trump's filing.

