DeSantis won't have to resign as governor to run for president

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When Gov. Ron DeSantis makes his presidential candidacy official, he will not have to resign as governor.

Florida lawmakers crafted an exception to the state’s “Resign to Run” law and DeSantis reportedly has the bill for his signature.

Political NBC News: DeSantis to launch presidential bid with Elon Musk Matt Papaycik

As for juggling his job as governor with running a national campaign, many Republicans don’t see it as an issue.

“It shouldn’t be a problem,” Peter Feaman, National Republican committeeman from Florida, said. "A lot of the issues Florida faces dovetail into the national issues.”

But the campaign that will likely take DeSantis away from Florida is seen as a problem among Democrats, who point to the Governor’s traveling this spring.

“He’s already running a de facto campaign where he’s been to Iowa, to New Hampshire, he’s crisscrossing the country and we have real issues here in the state of Florida,” State Sen. Lori Berman of Boynton Beach, a Democrat, said.

“I think it is risky,” Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics said. "I think there is the risk of another situation; the flooding in Fort Lauderdale and the governor is out of state and you magnify that to a larger degree. I don’t want to see that happen. No one wants to see that happen.”

Political Will DeSantis' conservative agenda appeal to national audience? Matt Sczesny

Florida is the third-Largest state in the nation with over 21 million people and a budget of $117 billion, and many point out, being in charge of it all can challenging.

“Florida is a big, bizarre place and there’s constantly news,” Schorsch said.

