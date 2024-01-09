DeSantis' State of the State address might be as much for Iowa voters as it is for Floridians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' upcoming State of the State address is supposed to be about Florida's future. Iowa, though, is more likely at the front of his mind.

The speech kicking off Florida's annual legislative session Tuesday comes exactly a week before Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

DeSantis has been spending much more time in the Hawkeye State than the Sunshine State in recent weeks. So it won't be a surprise if his sixth State of the State is as much a message to Iowa voters as it is a forecast of his continued vision for Florida.

WATCH LIVE: DeSantis delivers State of the State

It was hardly a secret DeSantis was planning a presidential run when he made last year's address, and it was clear his message was for the rest of the country, touting his conservative achievements and laying the groundwork to run on what he calls the "Florida blueprint."

But whether it's the blueprint, his difficulty connecting with voters or simply former President Donald Trump's unshakable base, DeSantis' support in Iowa has dropped by nearly half since he announced his candidacy last year.

DeSantis' speech will be delivered in the state House chambers after lawmakers hold ceremonies opening the session. It likely will highlight his success over the last few years and remind conservatives of his efforts to restrict abortion, ban instruction on LGBTQ+ topics in schools, keep immigrants living in the country illegally out of Florida, expand gun rights, and push back against federal government advice on COVID-19 restrictions and treatments.