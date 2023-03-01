Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign copies of new book at sold-out event in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be signing copies of his new book Wednesday night in downtown West Palm Beach.

The sold-out event was being held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

"The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" was released Tuesday amid much fanfare as the Republican governor seemingly mounts his presidential candidacy.

As DeSantis signs book just miles away from President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, not everyone is happy about it.

Some supporters of President Donald Trump took to social media to complain that they were not allowed at DeSantis' book signing in Leesburg.