Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign copies of new book at sold-out event in West Palm Beach

Book signing being held at Palm Beach County Convention Center
Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting West Palm Beach to promote his new book and touting his so-called "Florida Blueprint."
'The Courage to Be Free' Ron DeSantis book on display, Feb. 28, 2023
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 17:28:33-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be signing copies of his new book Wednesday night in downtown West Palm Beach.

The sold-out event was being held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

"The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" was released Tuesday amid much fanfare as the Republican governor seemingly mounts his presidential candidacy.

As DeSantis signs book just miles away from President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, not everyone is happy about it.

Some supporters of President Donald Trump took to social media to complain that they were not allowed at DeSantis' book signing in Leesburg.

