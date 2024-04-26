Bob Graham lies in state at old Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham is lying in state Friday at the old state Capitol.

The public farewell was taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in Tallahassee.

Florida’s 38th Gov. Bob Graham arrives at the state capitol for the last time. He will lie in state at the “Old Capitol” for the next two hours (11-1) before a private burial at a nearby cemetery. pic.twitter.com/NxmuCVzoQq — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 26, 2024

Graham's body will be accompanied by military and state law enforcement honor guards.

A gospel choir quietly sings as the Fmr. Gov.’s casket is carried inside the “Old Capitol” — flanked by family and close friends. pic.twitter.com/BC4YWzlN8F — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 26, 2024

After the public ceremony, family members will attend a private burial in Tallahassee.

Political Bob Graham: A politician who knew your job because he gave it a try Michael Williams

Graham, who died last week at 87, was elected governor in 1978 and served two terms. He was elected U.S. senator in 1986 and twice reelected in 1992 and 1998.

Before becoming Florida's governor, Graham served in the state House from 1966-70 and Senate from 1970-78.

The public will get one more chance to say goodbye to Graham during a memorial service set for May 11 in Miami Lakes, not far from where he was born and raised.