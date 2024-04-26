Watch Now
Bob Graham lies in state at old Florida Capitol

Public farewell for former governor, US senator set for Friday in Tallahassee
Bob Graham, a former Democratic Florida governor and U.S. senator, has died. He was 87.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 12:09:02-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham is lying in state Friday at the old state Capitol.

The public farewell was taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in Tallahassee.

Graham's body will be accompanied by military and state law enforcement honor guards.

After the public ceremony, family members will attend a private burial in Tallahassee.

Florida Governor Bob Graham and Boatswain Mate Second Class James Phillips State Archives of Florida

Graham, who died last week at 87, was elected governor in 1978 and served two terms. He was elected U.S. senator in 1986 and twice reelected in 1992 and 1998.

Before becoming Florida's governor, Graham served in the state House from 1966-70 and Senate from 1970-78.

The public will get one more chance to say goodbye to Graham during a memorial service set for May 11 in Miami Lakes, not far from where he was born and raised.

