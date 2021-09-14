Ashley Moody announces re-election bid in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ashley Moody is seeking a second term in 2022.

Florida's attorney general made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

"I am proud to announce that I will be seeking re-election as Florida's attorney general to continue building a stronger, safer Florida by prosecuting human trafficking, protecting our seniors and combating the opioid epidemic," Moody, 46, said in a statement. "Our state faces many challenges, but also incredible opportunities as we work toward upholding the rule of law and protecting our citizens and their rights. I will be campaigning across this great state, asking for Floridian's steadfast support and their vote."

Moody was elected in 2018 to replace Pam Bondi, who was the first woman elected to the role. She is the fifth consecutive Republican to serve as Florida's top prosecutor.

A Republican has held the position every year since 2002, when then-Gov. Jeb Bush appointed Richard E. Doran to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Democrat Bob Butterworth, who stepped down in a failed bid to represent portions of Palm Beach and Broward counties in the Florida Senate.

So far, no Democrat has filed to challenge Moody in next year's election.

The former assistant U.S. attorney and Hillsborough County circuit court judge defeated Democrat Sean Shaw in the 2018 election.