Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for coronavirus

Moody said she received vaccine earlier this year
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jul 21, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's attorney general announced Wednesday evening she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said she received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year but did not say if it was the one-shot Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Moody said she is experiencing mild symptoms, and her family is in good health.

The attorney general said she is self quarantining amid her illness.

Moody, a native of Plant City, has been Florida's attorney general since January 2019.

