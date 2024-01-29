Ahead of South Florida visit, President Biden marking 15th anniversary of landmark pay equity law

WASHINGTON — Ahead of his planned visit to Palm Beach County and Miami on Tuesday, President Joe Biden is marking the 15th anniversary of a landmark pay equity law with new steps to tackle persistent gaps in pay for federal government employees and those who work for federal contractors.

The Biden administration is finalizing regulations that will bar the federal government from using a person's private sector pay history to determine what they would earn working for the federal government or a federal contractor.

The Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was the first bill President Barack Obama signed into law after taking office in 2009. Biden was vice president.

Administration officials said the regulations are needed to address differences in federal pay for women and men.

According to the White House, Biden will travel to the Palm Beach and Miami areas on Tuesday to participate in two "campaign receptions."

In a short media release Friday, the White House said "additional details to follow."

The Federal Aviation Administration said flight restrictions will be in place Tuesday at Palm Beach International Airport from 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. within 10 nautical miles, and 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for 30 nautical miles among six airspace areas.

In addition, flight restrictions will be in place from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Miami International Airport.

WPTV Capitol bureau reporter Forrest Saunders said state party officials didn't have additional details.

Palm Beach is the home of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Biden was last in South Florida before the November 2022 midterm elections when he spoke at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings in Miami-Dade County. He also spoke to about 100 seniors in Hallandale.

In 2016 as vice president, Biden campaigned in Palm Beach Gardens for Hillary Clinton for president.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is scheduled to be in Palm Beach on Wednesday for a donor fundraiser for her presidential campaign. The next primary will be in her home state of South Carolina, where she was governor.

Haley is the only rival to Trump for the Republican nomination after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out last week.

Palm Beach County is heavily Democrat with 326,387 registered voters compared with 268,943 Republicans and 263,064 other, according to the Supervisor of Elections.