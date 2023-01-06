2 buses of migrants brought to Riviera Beach to be processed

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two buses, with dozens of migrants, drove into the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station in Riviera Beach on Thursday.

Some were from Cuba making the long journey to be processed.

“He decided to come to this place because there’s no future there, there’s no future for anyone,” Louis Manuel Camejo said about his son.

He says he last heard from him on Saturday, and it wasn’t until Thursday that he got word he’s safe and heading to Riviera Beach.

"Imagine, the family is getting together and thanking God that he was able to bring us our son safe and sound into this country," Camejo said.

His son was one of 370 migrants held at Dry Tortugas National Park for almost a week and then transported aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter and sent to Key West. Seven chartered buses took them to various U.S. Border Patrol stations.

“Cuba, we don’t have a repatriation policy with so it’s been very difficult for the government to send Cubans back, so they’ve typically been allowed to stay,” immigration attorney Jeff Devore told WPTV.

He believes they were brought to Palm Beach County to help process the large volume of migrants.

"Typically, they would take their fingerprints, run a background check to determine if the person has been here before were they previously here unlawfully and deported, and they’re returning again unlawfully, a person like that would most likely be detained," Devore said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say this is part of a growing influx of migrants who risk their lives.

Devore says it could take hours to process the migrants and decide whether they can be released or detained.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced unvetted refugees and asylum seekers from four countries — Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti — will be turned away.

Under a new “safe and humane” process, 360,000 from the four countries will be allowed to stay in the U.S. annually for the next two years if they have a qualified sponsor and if they pass a background check.