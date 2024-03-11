Watch Now
NewsParkland Shooting

Actions

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Trip expected to focus on country's gun violence
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Vice President Kamala Harris claps before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 15:38:44-04

PARKLAND, Fla. — The vice president of the United States will visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland this month.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Parkland to address gun violence on March 23.

The school was the site of the 2018 massacre that claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

Moskowitz said that during the vice president's visit, she will "highlight the historic gun safety measures that the Biden-Harris Administration has enacted, and outline the work ahead to reduce gun violence."

The congressman, whose district represents southern Palm Beach County and northern Broward County, said Harris continues to call on Congress to renew the assault weapons ban and other gun control measures.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.