Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. — The vice president of the United States will visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland this month.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Parkland to address gun violence on March 23.

The school was the site of the 2018 massacre that claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members.

I'm grateful that @VP will be visiting my alma mater, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a time capsule of one of the worst mass shootings in American history. Thank you to @fredguttenberg for helping to make this happen.

Moskowitz said that during the vice president's visit, she will "highlight the historic gun safety measures that the Biden-Harris Administration has enacted, and outline the work ahead to reduce gun violence."

The congressman, whose district represents southern Palm Beach County and northern Broward County, said Harris continues to call on Congress to renew the assault weapons ban and other gun control measures.