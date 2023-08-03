Watch Now
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre to happen Friday as part of lawsuit

'We need to try and have the myths and falsehoods described in the failed deputy’s trial broken,' Tony Montalto says
The 2018 Parkland high school massacre will be reenacted Friday as part of lawsuit against the former sheriff's deputy families accuse of failing to stop the gunman.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 18:19:36-04

PARKLAND, Fla. — Outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sits a memorial garden honoring 17 students and teachers who lost their lives in a mass murder at the school five years ago.  

On Friday, inside the school, there will be another reminder of what happened. 

Once again, gunfire will punctuate classrooms, like it did when 17-year-old Nikolas Cruz went on a shooting rampage nearly six years ago.  

Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was among the shooting victims, plans to be there.  

“It will be difficult,” Montalto said. “Sadly though, we need to do it. We need to try and have the myths and falsehoods described in the failed deputy’s trial broken.”  

Scot Peterson is the failed deputy Montalto is referring to.  

Tony Montalto Parkland reenactment August 2023.jpg
Tony Montalto shares how difficult yet important the reenactment of the 2018 shooting is for the families.

The reenactment is part of a lawsuit Montalto, and others, filed against the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Peterson, who was recently acquitted on criminal charges of abandoning the school when it was attacked.  

“Let’s not forget, not only did he run away, but he stood there,” Montalto said. “He stood there for over 40 minutes.”  

Before the reenactment, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., District 23, and U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., District 26, will tour the school with families and later talk about proposals to make schools safer.  

“To hear what the families who suffered most have to say,” Montalto said.

The Broward County School District eventually plans to demolish Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.  

