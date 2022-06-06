Parkland gunman's defense team seeks delay following recent mass shootings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jury selection in the sentencing phase for the Parkland gunman was back in court Monday for the first time this month.

The case has been on a 10-day hiatus and faced a variety of setbacks since early April.

Nikolas Cruz's defense team now wants the death penalty jury selection process put on hold, arguing "the wave of emotion surrounding the recent mass shootings" creates "bias and prejudice against him."

This comes after a court filing on Friday.

The gunman's defense team said the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has "reopened old wounds" in Parkland and triggered protests against gun violence, according to the filing.

"To make any attempt to conduct a fair, constitutional trial in the wake of the Uvalde and Buffalo tragedies would be futile," the defense team's filing says.

The defense said they want to only proceed with asking jurors about hardship because death penalty attorney Casey Secor was not present in court Monday.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer wants to move forward with the questioning phase of jury selection because of several delays in the case over the last two months.

The defense team said they will only proceed with hardship and nothing more.

Scherer said the defense team is "threatening" her judgment and asked if the defense is "waiving their right to appeal."

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill argues for a continuance due to an ill member of the legal team during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, June 6, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Cruz's defense team argued this is not a threat but wants to essentially handle this sentencing trial with care since it’s a capital murder case with 17 counts.

Prosecutors believe this is part of the defense strategy to delay the case, but Cruz's team said this is not a strategy because the delays with their team are related to medical issues.

State attorneys reiterated that they have not had any medical issues and wanted to make it clear after the judge mistakenly said "both sides have had medical issues."

A Parkland family member in attendance nodded their head in agreement when prosecutors spoke about this being a "strategy" of the defense.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 rampage.

The 12 jurors selected will have to decide whether Cruz will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole for killing seventeen people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.