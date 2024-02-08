Parkland foundation announces 6 finalists to design public memorial for victims

PARKLAND, Fla. — The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation announced the six finalists of a public memorial design that will honor the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

The six finalists were selected following a nationwide design competition, the non-profit foundation said in a news release Thursday.

Each finalist is preparing a detailed presentation, which will be reviewed and evaluated by the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation board, the foundation said. Portions of the presentations will then be made available later this spring, where the public will have an opportunity to provide input via a survey.

"Since this will be the official public memorial, we will be inviting the public to share their thoughts about the design," Tony Montalto, vice chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, said.

Montalto's daughter, Gina Montalto, was one of 14 students and three faculty members who were killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The memorial will be located within a quiet, serene 150-acre preserve that borders Coral Springs and Parkland to unite the two affected communities, the foundation said.

The following are the six finalists:

• Gordon Huether, Gordon Huether Studio, Napa, California

• Humanity Memorial Inc., Sutton, West Virginia with EDSA, Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Dills Architects, Virginia Beach, Virginia

• Jessica Lieberman, J Lieberman Designs, Parkland, Florida and Rebecca Bradley, Cadence Landscape Architects, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

• Stephen D. Oliver, St. Petersburg, Florida with Wannemacher Jensen Architects, Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida

• RiadArchitecture, New York, New York

• VLC One, Inc., Hollywood, Florida

To view submissions from the finalists, click here.

To be notified when the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation releases the presentations and seeks public input, click here and enter your email address and zip code, then click on the "red arrow" to register for updates.