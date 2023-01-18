Watch Now
NewsParkland Shooting

Actions

Memorial to honor 17 victims killed in 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation says victims' families to have input
In this video distributed by the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, Tony Montalto shares his vision for a memorial that will honor the lives of those killed in the Parkland school shooting, including his daughter.
Future site of memorial honoring victims of 2018 Parkland school shooting
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 13:15:34-05

PARKLAND, Fla. — Plans have been announced to erect a memorial honoring the 17 people whose lives were lost in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation said Wednesday that the official memorial will be constructed in a serene preserve.

It will be open to the public as a place to remember the 14 students and three faculty members who were killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

RELATED: Parkland school shooting victims

Tony Montalto, whose daughter, Gina Montalto, was one of the victims, serves as vice chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation.

"This foundation was established to build the official public memorial to the victims of the Parkland massacre to ensure they are forever remembered as the people they were – as innocent children with vibrant, bright futures ahead of them, educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students," Montalto said.

The nonprofit foundation said fundraising is now underway for the memorial, which is being constructed with input from the victims' families. Click here to make a donation.

Former student Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to the massacre. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last year after a Broward County jury couldn't unanimously agree that he should be put to death for his crimes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones