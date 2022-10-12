Jury in Parkland school shooter's sentencing feel heavy responsibility, attorney says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jurors in the Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial are currently weighing the gunman's fate behind closed doors.

So, what could they be discussing or even debating?

WPTV spoke with a West Palm Beach attorney who has tried death penalty cases and was also part of a jury.

Attorney Valentin Rodriguez said the first thing to keep in mind is that these jurors went through a more selective process to ensure they do not have any fundamental opposition to the death penalty and agreed to consider it in this case.

Rodriguez said jurors in these cases cannot help but feel the weight and responsibility of their own decision about sending someone — even an admitted killer — to die.

WPTV Attorney Valentin Rodriguez discusses what the jurors in the Parkland shooting sentencing trial are experiencing during deliberations.

"The biggest issue I think for the jury is to determine how particularly heinous is this crime, and if they're going to determine that it was so heinous that that factor outweighs all the other factors that would be mitigating, such as his background and mental health issue," Rodriguez said.

He also said he expects this jury to take some time to go over each of the 17 decisions they'll make and also consider the lengthy jury instructions from the judge.

The instructions can be full of legal jargon, and it's very likely they will go over the instructions frequently.