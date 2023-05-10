Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who presided over Parkland shooter sentencing trial, resigns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who presided over the sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, is resigning at the end of next month.

Scherer, 46, submitted her resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

Scherer's resignation comes after the Florida Supreme Court removed her from another death penalty murder case. Justices agreed she showed unfair sympathy for prosecutors in the Parkland school shooting trial.

"Immediately after sentencing Cruz, Judge Scherer left the bench and, while still in her judicial robe, exchanged hugs with the victims' families and members of the prosecution team," the justices said in their unanimous decision.

Amy Beth Bennett/AP Judge Elizabeth Scherer hugs Fred Guttenberg after the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings.

Her resignation takes effect June 30.

Scherer, who earned her bachelor's degree at Florida State University and her law degree at the University of Miami, was appointed to the circuit court bench in 2012 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, replacing retired Judge David Krathen. She was 36 at the time.

Before becoming a judge, Scherer previously worked as an assistant state attorney in Broward County under Mike Satz, who will appear before her in court as lead prosecutor.

Her father preceded her in fame. Noted Republican lawyer Bill Scherer, who is a founding partner at Fort Lauderdale-based Conrad & Scherer, represented former President George W. Bush in the Broward County recount during the 2000 presidential election.

